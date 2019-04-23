PATRON’S TROPHY: Ilyas, Hamza give SBP upper hand

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Ilyas (4-41) and Hamza Nadeem (3-11) ran through PAF innings to give State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) an upper hand in the Patron’s Trophy Grade II match here at the Diamond Ground on Monday.

In response to PAF’s meager 116, State Bank reached 161-3 at the close of opening day’s play. Saad Ali (46 not out) was at the crease.

Scores in brief: PAF 116 all out in 39.4 overs (Ali Malik 30; Mohammad Ilyas 4-41, Hamza Nadeem 3-11, Mohammad Nawaz 2-4). State Bank 161-3 in 34 overs (Saad Ali 46 not out, Usman Salahuddin 34 not out; Mohammad Shahzad 3-18).

At Army Ground, Rawalpindi: Army 200 all out in 63.4 overs (Shoaib Khan 82, Haseebur Rehman 43; Tahir Khan 5-62). PIA 105-2 (Shehzar Mohammad 34; Umair Khan 2-47).