BOG MEETING BAN: Noman moves court against PCB decision

ISLAMABAD: The august court of Justice Risal Hussain Syed (Lahore High Court) summoned all parties concerned on May 7 on the petition submitted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Governing Body member Noman Butt regarding recent controversies erupting from the board meeting held in Quetta.

Noman moved Lahore High Court and prayed actions of respondent No 3 (Ehsan Mani) where he initiated an inquiry against petitioner (him) and restrained him from attending any meetings of BoG and committees be set aside being illegal, unconstitutional and taken with malafide to suppress the majority in BoG.

It is also prayed that Noman Butt be allowed to attend the board meetings and inquiry proceedings against him for misconduct be dropped.

It is further prayed that no business of BoG be conducted unless the restriction imposed on Noman Butt is set aside.

Any other relief which this Honorable Court deems fit and appropriate may also be granted.

a. That actions of respondent No 3 where he has restrained petitioner Noman Butt from attending the meetings of PCB Board of Governors and committees is unconstitutional, illegal and with malafide.

b. That respondent No 3 wants to run affairs of the PCB in a dictatorial manner. Petitioners only exercised their democratic and constitutional right by differing with respondent No 3.

c. Noman Butt refused to act as rubber stamp and as per PCB’s constitution decisions of board are to be taken by majority vote.

d. It was in fact respondent No 3 who refused to follow the PCB’s constitution and code of conduct by refusing to accept the decision of the majority members and made statements to the media, which were contrary to facts and truth.

e. The majority members legally passed the resolution where majority members rejected the proposal to abolish departments and regions.

f. The majority of members also declared appointment of MD null and void and in violation of PCB’s constitution. Respondent No 3 not only refused to accept the decision but MD Wasim Khan is still continuing to hold his office illegally and unconstitutionally.

g. That by restraining Noman Butt from attending the BoG meeting respondent No 3 wants to suppress the majority. It is an attempt to convert minority members into majority in order to take decisions according to his whims.

h. That petitioner is being targeted as they have expressed concerns and demanded inquiry into violations of procedures and corrupt practices in award of production rights of PSL.

i. The petitioner is being targeted as he has demanded inquiry into appointment of Zakir Khan as Director International at a time when there was no chairman or BoG to issue such an order.

j. The petitioner is being victimized as they raised concerns regarding cancellation of bid notice for award of TV Spot licensing rights at a time when there was no chairman or BoG.

k. That petitioner has not violated undertaking given under Para 19 nor has he committed any violation of PCB’s code of conduct.

l. Petitioner has not shared any confidential or sensitive document with the media. He only on insistence of majority members responded to the false statements made by respondent No 3.

m. Actions of respondent No 3 are tainted with malafide as petitioners failed to submit to dictatorial orders of respondent No 3.

The court has summoned Secretary Ministry of IPC, Ehsan Mani (Chairman PCB), Asad Ali Khan (member BoG) to give their version on the plea by appearing on May 7.

Meanwhile, the PCB has issued show cause notices to two more BoG members Shah Dost (Quetta) and Kabir Ahmed Khan (Fata) for bringing the PCB’s confidential matters to media. They have been asked to furnish their replies failing which action would be taken against them.