13TH SOUTH ASIAN GAMES: Sports federations free to hold camps, says PSB DG

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Arif Ibrahim Monday invited all the sports federations to organise their camps at the available facilities to train their athletes for the forthcoming 13th South Asian Games to be held in Nepal.

In an exclusive interview with ‘The News’, PSB’s director general quashed the impression that the government in any way was against such camps.

“Through your esteemed newspaper I offer all the federations to arrange their camps for the South Asian Games to be held in Nepal. I know well that training is a must for athletes and as such we are ready to offer all kinds of assistance to the federations to hold their camps at the facilities coming under the PSB’s jurisdiction.”

When asked as what kind of facilities the PSB will provide to the federations and athletes, he said that the PSB will offer free accommodations and food to the participating athletes.

“All the federations’ athletes, who are to participate in the Games, would be accommodated. We will provide them free boarding and food as we have been doing in the past. I know that players’ training is one of the most important aspect and we are ready to provide the available facilities to all drawn to compete against South Asian best.”

The general impression among the federations’ representatives is that the PSB is ready to fulfill their obligation and that is to organise training camps for the SA Games. While all other countries’ players are busy training for the SA Games, Pakistan has yet to start preparations for the all important Games. Some of the federation officials including wrestling were seen complaining about the uncooperative attitude of the PSB as far as organising the camps is concerned. “There is no such thing. Every federation willing to organise the camp would be welcomed. We will take all possible measures to help these athletes train hard for the Games.”

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has recently written a letter to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to help federations restart preparations for the mega event.

The POA in its letter to Ministry of IPC said: “When all the other teams from South Asian countries have already started training and preparations for the SA Games to be held in December, the government of Pakistan has yet to give go-ahead to start the camps. Any further delay would mean poor to low performance by the teams in different disciplines.”

The POA president also reminded the government of issuing the guarantee letter to host the next edition of the Games which is due in Pakistan.

In the letter addressed to the IPC minister, the POA president said since the dates for 13th edition of the Games has already been finalised, there was a dire need to start preparations at the earliest.

The PSB director general said the board was ready to provide facilities. “All those federations competing in the SA Games are free to hold their camps. We are to provide them all the necessary support.”