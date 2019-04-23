Four sustain burns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Four people sustained burn injuries when a fire erupted in a market of second-hand things on Monday.
Reportedly, the fire erupted when a TV caught fire owing to a short circuit and the fire engulfed three more shops and owner Zaheer, Tanveer, Muneer and a customer Afzal received critical burn injuries. Later the fire spread to five adjacent Landa Bazaar shops and gutted them.
