close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

Soldier martyred, two injured in landmine explosion

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

GHALLANAI: A soldier martyred and two others sustained injuries in a landmine explosion in Torkhel area in Baizai tehsil in Mohmand district on Monday.

According to the report, the bomb disposal squad of the 202 Wing of the Mohmand Rifles was on routine patrol in Torkhel area when the landmine exploded.

As a result, Sepoy Faizullah embraced martyrdom on the spot and two other soldiers sustained injuries in the blast.

The injured soldiers were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar.Soon after the blast, the security forces rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan