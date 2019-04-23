Protection of natural resources stressed

SIALKOT: Senior officer of World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Pakistan Adeel Youns Monday said protection of natural resources of the earth was very essential for safe and secure life on earth.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with ‘Earth Day’ celebrations at Leather Products Development Institute (LPDI), in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan and Environment Protection Department. He said students and all other communities could play very vital role in promoting awareness regarding protection of resources. District Officer (DO) Environment Imtiaz Ali said the main objective of celebrating Earth Day was to spread awareness among common people regarding the importance of conservation and restoration of day by day depleting natural resources of earth. Students presented paintings and sketches that themed the conservation of the natural resources.

SEVEN KITE, FIREWORKS SELLERS HELD: Seven people were arrested with scores of kites and fireworks. Kotwali police arrested accused Usman from Commissioner Road with 410 kites and Muhammad Gohar from Chowk Yateem Khana with 401 kites.

Uggoki police arrested Bilal and Iqbal from village Muzaffarpur with total 450 kites. Scores of the roles of string were also recovered from the custody of the accused. Kotwali police arrested accused Waqar Ali. Sadr Sialkot police arrested accused Waris Ali and Phalora police arrested acused Sheikh Rizwan after scores of fireworks were recovered from their custody. Police have registered cases against the accused.

TWO WHEELIE DOPERS HELD: Two wheelie doers were held on Monday,

Phuklian police arrested Awais from village Berhamtan and the Uggoki police arrested Ahad Waris from village Kotli Bhutta for wheelie doing and after seizing the motor cycle registered cases against them. -

THREE DRUG PEDDLERS HELD: Three drug peddlers were arrested. Nekapura police arrested accused Fahad alias ‘Losha’ from Pul Aaik with 1.5 kg hashish and the Sadr Sialkot police arrested Bilal from Akbarabad Chowk with 1.14 kg hashish and Adnan from village Chuhar Chak with 560 g hashish. The police have registered cases against the accused.