Woman strangled by in-laws

SIALKOT: A woman was strangled allegedly by her mother-in-law, father-in-law, husband and other accused over a domestic issue. According to police, Zubaida Bibi with the help of her husband Muhammad Arshad, sons Yaseen and Umair and four other accomplices, strangulated her daughter-in-law Azmat Bibi in village Kais over a domestic dispunte. The police have registered a murder case against eight people, including, Zubaida Bibi, her husband Arshad, her two sons Yaseen and Umair and four unknown persons on the report of Amjad Ali, the brother of deceased woman, and arrested Zubaida.