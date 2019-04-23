Woman strangled by in-laws

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: A woman was strangled allegedly by her mother-in-law, father-in-law, husband and other accused over a domestic issue. According to police, Zubaida Bibi with the help of her husband Muhammad Arshad, sons Yaseen and Umair and four other accomplices, strangulated her daughter-in-law Azmat Bibi in village Kais over a domestic dispunte. The police have registered a murder case against eight people, including, Zubaida Bibi, her husband Arshad, her two sons Yaseen and Umair and four unknown persons on the report of Amjad Ali, the brother of deceased woman, and arrested Zubaida.
