Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

Fire damages wheat crop

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

HAFIZABAD: A fire damaged standing wheat crop on 22 acres of land in two villages due to alleged negligence of Gepco officials. A fire erupted when an overhead high voltage wire sparked and it engulfed wheat crop of 20 acres of land in Manianwala village owned by Muhammad Akram. Similarly, a fire caused by sparking of high voltage cable at Samra village damaged standing wheat crop on two acres of land owned by Aftab. Landlord Muhammad Ashiq was cutting fodder in village Sawanpura when he suffered an electricity shock from a cable and died on the spot.

