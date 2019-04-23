SHO suspended for releasing drug peddler

MALAKWAL: Gujranwala Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tariq Qureshi Monday suspended the SHO of Miana Gondal police station on charges of releasing an accused in a narcotics case. According to a police spokesman, SHO Rai Riasat had arrested a drug peddler and later released him after receiving bribe from him. Inspector Hasanat Shah has been appointed as SHO Miana Gondal police station.