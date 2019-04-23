‘Provision of jobs top priority of PTI govt’

SIALKOT: Usman Dar, adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Monday said provision of job opportunities to the people was one of the top priorities of the PTI.

Addressing a ceremony to inaugurate Sialkot Job Bureau at the Sports Complex Sialkot, Dar said the job bureau would play a key role in reducing unemployment in Sialkot. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon announce 'Kaamyab Naujawan Scheme' for the welfare of the youngsters. He urged the youngsters to learn different skills as the degrees only were not sufficient in the modern times. He said the government would provide not only the jobs but interest free loan to talented and determined youngsters. He vowed that PTI's campaign against corruption and the corrupt would continue till the total elimination of the menace from the country. DC Syed Bilal Haider, SCCI president Khawaja Masood Akhtar, Brig (retd) Aslam Ghumman, VC Government College for Women University Dr Hafiz Khalil Ahmed and other also spoke. Ex-District Nazim Ch Akmal Chema, Principal Govt Murray College Prof Javed Akhtar Billah and others were also present on the occasion.

Man shot dead: A man was shot dead in Dargahi village on Monday.

According to police, Muhammad Salim, 60, was sleeping on the roof of his house when two gunmen came and shot him dead.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigations.

MAN HELD: A man was arrested at the Sialkot International Airport when a bullet was recovered from his custody.

Airport Security Force personnel checked the luggage of Ghulam Mustafa and found a bullet.

He was handed over to the Airport police who registered a case against him.