Five injured in cylinder explosion

OKARA: Five people, including two girl students of University of Okara, sustained critical burn injuries when a gas cylinder of a vendor’s cart exploded on Monday. Saima and Khalida of the varsity and three other people identified as Usman, Imtiaz and Chand suffered injuries and were shifted to hospital. A girl was referred to Lahore in a serious condition. After the incident, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Maryam Khan and Assistant Commission Umar Maqbool reached the DHQ hospital and advised the medical staff to spare no effort in the medical service of the injured.

MAN INJURED: A man was shot at and injured for marrying a divorced woman. Sanaullah of village Dhulyana had married Yasmin Bibi who was earlier divorced by Abdul Wakil. On the day on the incident, Abdul Wakil and his accomplice Abdus Salam fired at and injured Sanaullah outside the village mosque. Sadr Renala Khurd have registered a case.