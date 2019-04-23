Hamza assets case hearing adjourned

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday adjourned the hearing of Hamza Shahaz, son of Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif, in assets beyond means and money-laundering cases. He was asked to appear before the NAB team by April 22 in investigations related to assets beyond means and money-laundering cases. Previously, he was asked about his assets which were worth Rs20 million in 2003 but reached over Rs400 million till 2018. Hamza replied that he has different businesses and different sources of income. The team asked Hamza how his assets rapidly increased in the period when his father was the chief administrator of Punjab. To which, he replied that their businesses had no links with politics and they had kept their businesses separate from politics. Moreover, he sees political matters while his brother, Suleman Shahbaz, looks after their businesses, Hamza replied.