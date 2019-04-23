Married woman, paramour murdered

FAISALABAD: A married woman and her alleged paramour were found dead here.

Reportedly, Kashif Ali, a labourer, was found hanged and Khurshid Bibi, a mother of four children of Shahzad Town was found strangled. The family of the woman term the incident as an act of suicide.

The police forensic report say both Kashif and Khurshid were murdered. Nishatabad police are investigating.

THREE DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENTS: Three persons, including a woman, died in road accidents on Monday. A security guard was moving on his motorcycle when his bike slipped near Iqbal Stadium and he hit an electricity pole, leaving him dead on the spot. Asif Ali, father of four kids, died when a speeding motorcycle hit his motorcycle. Tasawar Bibi of Anwarabad of Jaranwala Road was moving with her brother on a motorcycle when her shawl got entangled with the chain of the bike. As a result, the motorcycle fell down and she died on the spot and her brother Ghulam Kibria sustained injuries.