Earth Day: Call to fight environmental hazards

FAISALABAD: Experts at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad Monday stressed efforts to fight environmental hazards, preserve the nature and save the world from the devastating effects of climate changes.

The Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences of the varsity took out a rally to mark the Earth Day. The walk commenced from the Institute and culminated at Iqbal Auditorium. Institute Director Dr Javed Akhtar led the walk and said it was the need of the hour to sensitize the people about the environmental issues. He said we have to create public momentum to mitigate greenhouse emissions, increase tree cover, reduce pollution and protect endangered species. He said the government initiative of Green and Clean Pakistan was a hallmark step that would bring tangible results.

Director Environment Protection Agency Shaukat Hayat said the Earth Day was being marked in more than 190 countries. Director ORIC Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir stressed upon the need to keeping the planet safe from pollution. Dr Muhammad Yaseen said with quality education, research and joint efforts, we can sensitize public to adopt green technologies.

Dr Anwarul Haq said young generation should also be encouraged to participate actively in awareness campaigns, and discussions, and plantation campaign. M Abdullah from WWF Faisalabad said people must understand the need to switch discontinue use of plastic bags, conserve freshwater bodies and use natural resources effectively. The students also took part in the poster contest with regard to Earth Day. As many as 50 students participated in the contest. The evaluation of the posters were made by Dr Irshad, Dr Naveed, Dr Akthtar and Dr Azhar. The first position was bagged by Imdad Hussain, and Azhar Hussain whereas the second position was won by Humaisa and Zilwa whereas Aqsa Naseem got the third position.