Tue Apr 23, 2019
BR
Bureau report
April 23, 2019

KP doctors announce OPDs’ closure from today

National

BR
Bureau report
April 23, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Doctors Council on Monday rejected the proposed formation of the district and regional health authorities and accused the government of experimenting with the healthcare.

Speaking at a news conference here, the provincial spokesman for the council Dr Sirajul Islam, Dr Shiraz, Dr Ahmadzeb and others said all the OPDs at the district level hospitals would remain closed from today.

Dr Sirajul Islam said the decisions were being imposed on the Health Department, saying the government was experimenting with the healthcare system. He said the provincial minister for health made fake presentations but could not take any practical decision.

Dr Sirajul Islam claimed that the Health Department was being run from America through remote control and a westernized-minded person wanted to rule the poor people in this province. He said the government had asked the doctors to collect funds for hospitals. “How can the doctors do so?” he asked. Dr Sirajul Islam said the rulers were trying to create an environment to justify the privatization of hospitals.

He said the condition of the government hospitals was deteriorating with each passing day due to mismanaged and flawed decisions. Dr Sirajul Islam said even medicines were not available for the poor patients. He accused the provincial health minister of hurling threats at the doctors for their demands. He warned of launching a protest movement from next Monday and the entire paramedic staff, nurses and lady health workers would join them for acceptance of their demands.

