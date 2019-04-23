close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
April 23, 2019

Al-Azizia reference: IHC hears Nawaz’s appeal against conviction today

Top Story

April 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday filed plea in Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from personal appearance before a division bench, as IHC would hearing of appeal which Nawaz has filed against his conviction in Al-Azizia reference today (Tuesday).

Nawaz legal team filed plea along with updated health report of former Prime Minister. The petition states that Nawaz Sharif is still under medical treatment that’s why couldn’t appear before the court during the hearing of Al-Azizia reference. In his plea Nawaz has requested for an exemption from personal appearance for a day. Medical report attached with petition states that Nawaz Sharif is suffering from cardiac issues, irregularity in blood sugar levels, and a third-grade kidney disease, and his health is being monitored thoroughly.

Special medical board was made to examine Nawaz Sharif health in Kot Lakhpat jail. On the suggestion of doctors former PM was shifted to hospital.

Last year in December accountability court convicted former PM Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference and sentenced seven years of imprisonment.

