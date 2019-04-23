close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

PTI MPAs repose trust in Buzdar

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

LAHORE: The parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, held under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Monday, reposed its complete trust in the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The parliamentarians expressed their full confidence by standing on their seats.

