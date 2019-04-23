PTI MPAs repose trust in Buzdar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, held under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Monday, reposed its complete trust in the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The parliamentarians expressed their full confidence by standing on their seats.
