close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 23, 2019

US to end waivers on Iran oil imports

Top Story

 
April 23, 2019

WASHINGTON: The United States announced on Monday it will no longer grant sanctions' exemptions to Iran´s oil customers, potentially punishing allies such as India as it tries to squeeze Tehran´s top export.

The White House said that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates -- close US allies that back President Donald Trump´s hawkish stance against regional rival Iran -- would work to make up the difference in oil to ensure that global markets are not rocked. However, Iran made it clear that it is ready to cope with the situation after US waiver. Meanwhile, China consistently opposes unilateral US sanctions against Iran, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday amid reports that Washington is expected to announce that buyers of Iranian oil must halt imports soon or face sanctions.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story