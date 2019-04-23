US to end waivers on Iran oil imports

WASHINGTON: The United States announced on Monday it will no longer grant sanctions' exemptions to Iran´s oil customers, potentially punishing allies such as India as it tries to squeeze Tehran´s top export.

The White House said that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates -- close US allies that back President Donald Trump´s hawkish stance against regional rival Iran -- would work to make up the difference in oil to ensure that global markets are not rocked. However, Iran made it clear that it is ready to cope with the situation after US waiver. Meanwhile, China consistently opposes unilateral US sanctions against Iran, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday amid reports that Washington is expected to announce that buyers of Iranian oil must halt imports soon or face sanctions.