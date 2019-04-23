close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

Malik Anwar Cricket

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

LAHORE: Baghbanpura Eaglets and New National Gymkhana won their matches of the Malik Anwar Memorial Tournament here on Monday. Baghbanpura Eaglets beat Albilal 143 runs. The winning team made 275 and later they bowled out Al Bilal at 132 runs. New National Gymkhana beat Zareef Memorial Club by 161 runs. New National made 241 runs and restricted Zareef Memorial Club to 80.

