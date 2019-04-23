Fesco win baseball series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A friendly baseball series was played between Yousafzai Baseball Academy and Fesco at Yar Hussain Area in District Swabi under the supervision of KP Baseball Association. According to information available here Fesco emerged victorious in all the three matches of the series. Syed Fakahr Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the series.
