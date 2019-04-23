close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

Fesco win baseball series

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

LAHORE: A friendly baseball series was played between Yousafzai Baseball Academy and Fesco at Yar Hussain Area in District Swabi under the supervision of KP Baseball Association. According to information available here Fesco emerged victorious in all the three matches of the series. Syed Fakahr Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the series.

