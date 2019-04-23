Solskjaer needs to rid club of ‘weeds’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said prior to the humiliating 4-0 thrashing by Everton there would not be wholesale changes to Manchester United personnel in the close season, but Gary Neville, for one, believes he should think again. United’s millionaire stars such as Paul Pogba and David de Gea put up a display described by the British press on Monday as “abject”, “an apology” for a performance, with the team derided as being generally “rudderless” and “spineless”.
