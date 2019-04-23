Mehboob fails to impress in 400m race

KARACHI: Pakistan’s ace athlete Mehboob Ali failed to impress in the 400m race when he finished at the last eighth spot in the semi-finals of the Asian Championship at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Monday. After having done well in the first round, Olympian Mehboob faltered at a stage when it mattered the most as he recorded a 47.61 seconds timing to end eighth out of eight competitors who featured in the semi-finals. Meanwhile Mehboob did well in the 400m hurdles as he clocked 50.40 seconds to qualify for the semi-finals. Overall in heats, carrying 18 athletes, Attock-born Mehboob finished eighth. In the men’s 100m Pakistan’s emerging sprinter Uzair Rehman failed to qualify for the semi-finals. Uzair, who was picked in Pakistan’s squad after having impressed in the National Athletics Championships, clocked 10.77, his season’s best, but it was enough for him to advance to the pre-finals. He finished at the sixth place out of eight contestants who featured in his heat in the first round.