close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 23, 2019

Johnson retains top ranking

Sports

 
April 23, 2019

PARIS: Dustin Johnson maintained his position as the world number one on Monday despite collapsing out of contention in the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head. The former US Open champion remains at the top of the latest rankings, holding a slender lead over Justin Rose and his fellow American Brooks Koepka. Johnson took a one-shot advantage into the final round on Sunday, before making four bogeys and two double-bogeys to drop to a tie for 28th.

World’s top 20

1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 9.73 average pts

2. Justin Rose (ENG) 9.06

3. Brooks Koepka (USA) 9.01

4. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 8.23

5. Justin Thomas (USA) 7.89

6. Tiger Woods (USA) 7.67

7. Francesco Molinari (ITA) 7.17

8. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 7.14

9. Xander Schauffele (USA) 6.42

10. Rickie Fowler (USA) 5.90.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports