Johnson retains top ranking

PARIS: Dustin Johnson maintained his position as the world number one on Monday despite collapsing out of contention in the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head. The former US Open champion remains at the top of the latest rankings, holding a slender lead over Justin Rose and his fellow American Brooks Koepka. Johnson took a one-shot advantage into the final round on Sunday, before making four bogeys and two double-bogeys to drop to a tie for 28th.

World’s top 20

1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 9.73 average pts

2. Justin Rose (ENG) 9.06

3. Brooks Koepka (USA) 9.01

4. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 8.23

5. Justin Thomas (USA) 7.89

6. Tiger Woods (USA) 7.67

7. Francesco Molinari (ITA) 7.17

8. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 7.14

9. Xander Schauffele (USA) 6.42

10. Rickie Fowler (USA) 5.90.