National Tug-of-War trophy for Wapda

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Wapda won National Tug-of-War Championship when they beat Pakistan Army 2–0 in the final. Rana Jameel, Secretary General Pakistan Tug-of-War Federation, was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony. Besides Wapda and Army, the teams from four provinces i.e. Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh as well as Railways, and Police tested their muscles for the top slot in the Championship.