Folau code of conduct hearing on May 4

SYDNEY: A code of conduct hearing to determine the fate of Wallabies fullback Israel Folau will be held on May 4 after Rugby Australia’s decision to sack him over anti-gay comments, it was announced Monday. The devoutly religious Folau was informed last week of plans to terminate his multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract after posting on social media that “hell awaits” homosexuals. Super Rugby’s all-time record try scorer had the choice of accepting the decision or challenging it through a tribunal, and opted for the latter. “Rugby Australia has today confirmed the code of conduct hearing for Wallabies and Waratahs back Israel Folau will commence on Saturday May 4,” the governing body said. It will be heard behind closed doors in Sydney by a three-member panel — John West, Kate Eastman, and John Boultbee — with an extra day set aside in case needed. West is an employment law expert and senior counsel, while Eastman specialises in workplace discrimination.