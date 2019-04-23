close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
AFP
April 23, 2019

Djokovic extends lead as world No. 1

Sports

AFP
April 23, 2019

PARIS: Novak Djokovic stretched his lead over Rafael Nadal at the top of the ATP rankings on Monday, after the Spaniard’s failed bid to win a 12th Monte Carlo Masters title.

Djokovic, winner of the last three Grand Slam tournaments, is now over 3,000 points clear of old rival Nadal despite a quarter-final defeat by Daniil Medvedev in the Principality last week.World number two Nadal dropped ranking points after his title defence ended with a shock semi-final loss to eventual champion Fabio Fognini.

The 31-year-old Italian reached a career-high ranking of 12th after claiming his maiden Masters trophy with a straight-sets win over unheralded Serbian Dusan Lajovic in Sunday’s final. Fognini jumped six spots to close on the top 10, while Lajovic climbed 24 places to 24th.

ATP top 20

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,160 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,085

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5,770

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,590

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,675

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,115 (+1)

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,690 (-1)

8. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,240

9. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 3,225

10. John Isner (USA) 3,085

11. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,845

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,840 (+6)

13. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,730 (-1)

14. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,505

15. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,480 (-2)

16. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,050 (-1)

17. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 2,041 (-1)

18. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,930 (-1)

19. Gael Monfils (FRA) 1,875

20. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 1,820.

