Hart claims first career win

ROME: Britain’s Tao Geoghegan Hart claimed the first senior victory of his career by winning the opening stage of the Tour of the Alps on Monday, while Chris Froome finished sixth. The 24-year-old Geoghegan Hart edged out Alexander Aranburu of Spain and Switzerland’s Roland Thalmann at the end of the 144km ride around Kufstein in Austria. His Sky teammate Froome made a strong start in his bid to win the five-day race after a dramatic finish instigated by four-time Grand Tour champion Vincenzo Nibali. Froome, who finished fourth in this race last year, is trying to hit top form in time for the start of his bid for a fifth Tour de France title on July 6 in Brussels.