close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 23, 2019

Hart claims first career win

Sports

AFP
April 23, 2019

ROME: Britain’s Tao Geoghegan Hart claimed the first senior victory of his career by winning the opening stage of the Tour of the Alps on Monday, while Chris Froome finished sixth. The 24-year-old Geoghegan Hart edged out Alexander Aranburu of Spain and Switzerland’s Roland Thalmann at the end of the 144km ride around Kufstein in Austria. His Sky teammate Froome made a strong start in his bid to win the five-day race after a dramatic finish instigated by four-time Grand Tour champion Vincenzo Nibali. Froome, who finished fourth in this race last year, is trying to hit top form in time for the start of his bid for a fifth Tour de France title on July 6 in Brussels.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports