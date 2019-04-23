Good to be underdogs at World Cup, says Sarfraz: Pakistan team ready for WC, says Arthur

LAHORE: Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has expressed his complete faith in the England-bound team which he believes is fully prepared for the World Cup.

In a joint press conference along with captain Sarfraz Ahmed, Mickey pointed out that there is no stopping the boys provided they give their all. The Pakistan cricket team will depart for London via Dubai at Tuesday night and before entering into the World Cup, the team green will play five ODIs and a T20 against England.

Sarfraz, however, believes that their underdog tag would rather help his team flourish. The captain said the team is ready for the ICC World Cup. He stated that the team will give its best and play quality cricket during the World Cup. “I am fully hopeful the team will perform best in the mega event.” “We have worked really hard over the past two years. We are as prepared as we can be for the World Cup. We have to bring (out) all our capabilities to produce results in our favour,” he added.

Sarfraz said: “our strategy will be to attack, we’re going to eye wickets. We have got all the bases covered.”“We are heading to England with complete preparations and (dedication) to win the (World Cup). Our players are ready to play their best cricket,” Sarfraz added.

Sarfraz said Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq would be preferred as openers, while the newly selected Abid Ali could be a good choice for No. 3. “Both Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are in good form,” he said, as he brushed aside concerns that both the batsmen are left-handed.

On Yasir Shah’s call-up as a replacement for Shadab Khan, who has been ruled out of the England series due to a virus-related illness, Arthur said it was a “like for like” replacement.

“Shadab Khan is a wonderful cricketer. As the buzz word nowadays goes, he’s ‘three-dimensional’. He plays a key role for us just outside the power play. However, we have tried to cover (for him) with another wrist spinner Yasir Shah. We are replacing him (Shadab) with like for like. “Yasir is under no illusion that he has to challenge both the outside and inside edge of the bat,” Arthur added. Praising Babar Azam, Arthur said expectations are high from the batsman. “Our expectations are high from Babar Azam as he’s our best batsman in squad. He is so talented, he is a batsman who (can) get the required scores.”