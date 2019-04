Trump: Congress ‘can’t impeach’ him

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Monday that Congress “can’t impeach” him over the findings of the Mueller report into Russian election meddling and his alleged attempts to hamper the investigation.

Defiantly insisting that he did nothing wrong, Trump also denied a portrait of dysfunction in the White House where disobedient aides are said to have saved him from committing obstruction of justice by refusing to carry out his instructions.

Asked by reporters at a White House Easter egg event for children whether the prospect of impeachment worries him, Trump replied: “Not even a little bit.”“Only high crimes and misdemeanors can lead to impeachment. There were no crimes by me (No Collusion, No Obstruction), so you can’t impeach,” Trump stated earlier on Twitter.

“It was the Democrats that committed the crimes, not your Republican President! Tables are finally turning on the Witch Hunt!” he said.

It confirmed that Russian operatives had attempted to interfere in the 2016 election to help Trump beat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, including by hacking into email accounts.The report also found that Trump’s campaign took advantage of the impact on Clinton, but did not deliberately reach out to collude with the Russians.During the probe, Trump repeatedly tried to hamper Mueller’s work, the report said.

But Mueller did not rule one way or the other on whether Trump had committed the crime of obstruction of justice.Democrats, who control the lower house of Congress, are so far mostly holding off from calling for impeachment proceedings.

However, powerful House committees plan to dig further into the scandal and are pushing to be given the whole Mueller report, without parts currently blacked out for security or legal reasons.Trump is spinning the Mueller report as a complete exoneration. He has gone as far as saying repeatedly that the probe was a political hit job amounting to “treason” and “spying.”Democrats, however, say that the report has demonstrated in detail that Trump is unfit for office, even if the evidence would be insufficient to prove crimes in court.