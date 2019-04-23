Egypt to host African summits on Sudan, Libya

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will lead two emergency summits with other African leaders on Tuesday to address events in Sudan and Libya, his presidency said.

The leaders will focus on "the evolution of the situation in Sudan" where protests continue after the military toppled president Omar al-Bashir. They will also seek to "stem the current crisis" in Libya, where commander Khalifa Haftar is leading an offensive on Tripoli, Egypt's presidency said in a statement.

Sisi is also the current president of the African Union. He will receive the Chadian president Idriss Deby, Rwanda's head of state Paul Kagame, Congo's Denis Sassou-Nguesso, Somalia's Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa as well as Dijbouti's leader Ismail Omar Guelleh.