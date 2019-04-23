close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
AFP
April 23, 2019

Ex-partner of Turkish singer sentenced for abuse in landmark case

World

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Monday sentenced a pop star’s former partner to a year and a half in jail for attacking her, in a rare case of a celebrity breaking silence over domestic abuse.

Sila Gencoglu had accused Ahmet Kural, a famous actor, of attacking her during an argument over his “jealousy” in October. Her lawyer told reporters outside the Istanbul court that Kural was sentenced to 16 months, 20 days in jail on charges of insults, threats and causing injury. Rights groups say Turkish laws to help protect victims have improved.

But traditional, patriarchal attitudes in the country’s conservative society, as well as a lack of awareness, often prevent women from speaking out. Activists say the number of Turkish women murdered by their partners is rising, and more are suffering physical or sexual abuse by partners or male relatives.

