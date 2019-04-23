Sri Lanka Easter attacks death toll hits 300

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka said Monday it believed a local and little known Islamist extremist group was behind deadly suicide bomb blasts that killed nearly 300 people as it announced a national state of emergency beginning midnight. Government spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said investigators were looking at whether the National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ) group had "international support" for the deadly Easter Sunday attacks on churches and luxury hotels.

Wary of stirring ethnic and religious tensions, officials have provided few details about 24 people arrested since the attacks. Not much is known about the NTJ, but documents seen by AFP show Sri Lanka’s police chief issued a warning on April 11, saying a "foreign intelligence agency" had reported the group was planning attacks on churches and the Indian high commission. The group has previously been linked to the vandalising of Buddhist statues. "We don’t see that only a small organisation in this country can do all that," said Senaratne. "We are now investigating the international support for them, and their other links ... how they produced the suicide bombers here, and how they produced bombs like this."

87 bomb detonators found at Colombo bus station: Police on Monday said they had found 87 bomb detonators at a Colombo bus station, a day after a string of attacks on churches and hotels that killed nearly 300 people. A statement said police found the detonators at the Bastian Mawatha Private bus stand, 12 of them scattered on the ground and another 75 in a garbage dump nearby.

Interpol sends team to investigate Sri Lanka attacks: Interpol is deploying a team of investigators, including experts in disaster victim identification, to Sri Lanka to help local authorities in the aftermath of deadly suicide bomb blasts that killed nearly 300 people, the international police organisation said Monday. Interpol said it was deploying an Incident Response Team (IRT) at the request of the Sri Lanka authorities, including specialists with expertise in crime scene examination, explosives, counter-terror and victim identification.

"If required, additional expertise in digital forensics, biometrics, as well as photo and video analysis will also be added to the team on the ground," it added. Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock said the organisation will "continue to provide whatever support is necessary."

"Information to help identify individuals linked to these attacks could come from anywhere in the world, which is where Interpol’s global network and databases can prove vital, especially for officers on the ground," he said.

Pompeo vows fight on after attacks: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed Monday that the United States will keep fighting "radical Islamic terror" after devastating attacks in Sri Lanka that targeted churches on Easter and hotels. "Radical Islamic terror remains a threat. We are continuing to do real work against these evil human beings," Pompeo told reporters. "This is America’s fight, too," added Pompeo, who said he had spoken by telephone with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Asked if the threat showed the continued risks from the Islamic State group, Pompeo said the United States had succeeded in destroying the movement’s self-styled caliphate in Syria but needed to "remain active and vigilant" around the world. "Sadly, this evil exists in the world," he said.