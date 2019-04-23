Iran says ready for US waivers end as Guards threaten to shut Hormuz

DUBAI: Tehran is prepared for a US decision to end waivers granted to buyers of Iranian crude, an Iranian oil ministry source said on Monday, as the Revolutionary Guards repeated their threat to close the strategic Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reported.

The United States will fail to cut Iranian oil exports to zero, the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Monday quoted an unnamed Iranian oil ministry source as saying. Separately, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ navy said Iran would close the Strait if Tehran is barred from using it.

“According to international law, the Strait of Hormuz is a marine passageway and if we are barred from using it, we will shut it down,” the semi-official news agency Fars quoted General Alireza Tangsiri as saying on Monday. “In case of any threat, we will have not even an iota of doubt to protect and defend the Iranian waters,” Tangsiri added.

Tasnim quoted the unnamed source as saying: “Whether the waivers continue or not, Iran’s oil exports will not be zero under any circumstances unless Iranian authorities decide to stop oil exports ... and this is not relevant now.”

“We have been monitoring and analyzing all possible scenarios and conditions for the advance of our country’s oil exports, and necessary measures have been taken ... Iran is not waiting for America’s decision or the lack of it to export its oil,” Tasnim quoted the source as saying.”We have years of experience in neutralizing efforts by enemies to strike blows against our country,” the source added.

Any move by Iran to close the strategic Strait of Hormuz in response to the United States ending oil waivers for purchases of Iranian oil would be unjustified and unacceptable, a senior administration official said on Monday.

The United States sees no need to consider tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the aftermath of the waivers’ ending, the official said. U.S. officials are now looking at ways to prevent Iran from circumventing existing oil sanctions, the official added.

Earlier, the United States said it would start imposing sanctions on friends such as India that buy Iranian oil, in its latest aggressive step to counter Tehran that could jeopardize US relationships.

The announcement sent global crude prices spiraling higher, although President Donald Trump tweeted that Saudi Arabia and other US allies would “more than make up” for decreases in Iranian oil.

“The Trump administration and our allies are determined to sustain and expand the maximum economic pressure campaign against Iran to end the regime’s destabilizing activity threatening the United States, our partners and allies and security in the Middle East,” the White House said in announcing its move.

Eight governments were initially given six-month reprieves from the unilateral sanctions imposed last year by the United States on Iran.They include India, which has warm ties with Washington but disagrees on the US insistence that Iran is a threat.

Other countries that will be affected include China and Turkey, opening up new friction in contentious relationships if the United States goes ahead with sanctions over buying Iranian oil.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted that the United States would punish countries that buy Iranian oil after May 2, without spelling out the scope of the sanctions.

“We’ve made clear — if you don’t abide by this, there will be sanctions,” Pompeo told reporters. “We intend to enforce the sanctions.”The others — Greece, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan — have already heavily reduced their purchases from Iran.

Energy-hungry India stands to be among the most affected by the decision and is also facing US pressure not to buy from Venezuela, where Trump is seeking to topple leftist President Nicolas Maduro.

According to Indian commerce ministry data, oil imports from Iran in the 10 months to January rose 16.3 percent to 21.3 million tonnes — although they have declined since the initial US sanctions announcement.

Trump’s move has also been good for US business, with India’s oil purchases from the United States skyrocketing 350 percent from 2017 to 2018.

In the case of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, recently told reporters in Washington that “we are expecting” a waiver extension as the country had reduced imports from Iran, despite disagreeing with US policy. Iran denounced US sanctions on its oil sector as “illegal” on Monday after the United States announced it will no longer grant sanctions exemptions to Iran’s oil customers.

“Since the sanctions in question are principally illegal, the Islamic Republic of Iran did not and does not attach any value or credibility to the waivers given to the sanctions,” the foreign ministry said in a statement issued on its official website.