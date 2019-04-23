close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
April 23, 2019

Court rejects Manning’s bid to leave jail

World

April 23, 2019

RICHMOND: A federal appeals court has rejected a bid by former army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to be released from jail for refusing to testify to a grand jury.

The unanimous decision issued on Monday by the appellate court in Richmond rejects both Manning’s argument that she was erroneously found in civil contempt and her request for bail while the contempt decision is litigated.

Manning has been jailed at the Alexandria Detention Centre since March 8 after refusing to testify to a grand jury investigating Wikileaks. Since her incarceration, criminal charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange have been unsealed and US officials have requested his extradition.Manning’s lawyers argued her testimony is unnecessary since Assange has already been charged.

