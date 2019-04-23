Hottest Easter Monday on record across UK: Met Office

LONDON: All four of the UK nations have recorded their warmest Easter Monday on record, the Met Office has said.

Another day of spring sunshine saw highs of 25C at Heathrow and Northolt, in London, as well as Wisley, in Surrey, beating the previous English record of 24C in the Solent in 2011.Temperatures reached 24.2C at Kinlochewe in the Scottish Highlands, 23.6C in Cardiff and 21.4C in Armagh. The highs beat the countries’ previous Easter Monday records of 21.4C at Culzean Castle on Scotland’s Ayrshire coast in 2014, 23.2C in Nantmor in north Wales in 1984, and 21.1C in Northern Ireland’s County Fermanagh in 1984.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “We have got high pressure moving at the moment giving most of the UK a lot of fine weather, this combined with the fact that the high pressure has dominated for the past few days is allowing the temperatures to heat and build.”

It comes after Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland each enjoyed their warmest Easter Sunday on record, according to the Met Office. England’s top Easter Sunday temperature of 24.6C at Heathrow fell short of the 2011 record when the mercury reached 25.3C in the Solent.

The UK’s warmest Easter temperature was the 29.4C recorded at Camden Square in London on Easter Saturday in 1949. The other warmest Easter weekend days include the 26.9C recorded at London’s St James’s Park on Good Friday in 2011 — when the mercury also reached 25.3C on Easter Sunday and 24C on Easter Monday, both in the Solent.

Many Britons made the most of the last day of the bank holiday weekend, packing beaches and parks to soak up the spring sunshine. Some were pictured cooling off in the sea in Broadstairs, Kent, while children played in the Ross Fountain in Edinburgh’s West Princes Street Gardens. However, firefighters are battling a large moor fire, near Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

The National Trust said the blaze, covering 300 hectares of Marsden Moor, is likely to have been started by a barbecue on Sunday. The trust said it is paying £2,000 per hour for a helicopter to help more than 50 firefighters at the scene.