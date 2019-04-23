Climate change protest arrests top 1,000

LONDON: More than 1,000 people have been arrested during a week of climate change protests in London as police cleared the roadblocks responsible for disruption in the capital.

Waterloo Bridge was reopened overnight having been occupied by Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists since last Monday, Scotland Yard said. Demonstration sites at Oxford Street and Parliament Square were also cleared on Sunday, while a sanctioned protest continues at Marble Arch, according to police.

One of the speakers, Savannah Lovelock, 19, from Extinction Rebellion Youth, told a crowd of around 1,000 people at Marble Arch on Monday she was willing to quit university for the cause.

“I’m dropping out of university for this because there is nothing is more important than this,” she said. “You are taking away my future, you’re taking away our dreams — I want you to look me in the eye.”At least 100 protesters laid down under the blue whale skeleton at the Natural History Museum on Monday afternoon in a stunt organisers called a “die in”.

Some protesters, wearing red face paint, veils and robes, remained to give a performance to classical music on the steps beneath the skeleton. The Metropolitan Police said 1,065 people had been arrested in connection with the demonstrations by 10am on Monday, while 53 of those had been charged.

Olympic gold medallist Etienne Stott was one of the activists arrested as police moved to clear Waterloo Bridge on Sunday evening.The London 2012 canoe slalom champion was carried from the bridge by four officers at around 8.30pm as he shouted about the “ecological crisis”.

Members of XR are suggesting temporarily ending disruptive tactics to focus on political negotiations as they enter the eighth day of campaigning.A spokesman said there would be no escalation of activity on Easter Monday, but warned that the disruption could get “much worse” if politicians are not open to their negotiation requests.