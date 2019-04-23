Medical negligence: Toddler passes away at Karachi hospital

KARACHI: A nine-month-old girl—who suffered brain damage after allegedly being administered an excessive quantity of an injection at a private hospital in Karachi—passed away on Monday.

Nashwa was under treatment at another private hospital on Karachi’s Stadium Road after her father said she suffered brain damage owing to staff negligence. Spokesman of the hospital, Anjum Rizvi, confirming tragic death of the child, said she was carried in almost a vegetable condition from a private hospital in Gulistan-e-Jauhar in the wee hours of April 15.

“Nashwa was assessed to suffer a massive brain damage that had severely compromised her neurological functioning causing severe paralysis,” he said mentioning that the child due to her apparent status was immediately admitted to intensive care unit. “She was kept under strict medical vigilance,” Rizvi told APP.To a query, he said parents were also fully informed of her health condition and associated consequences a human being can be exposed with 75 per cent brain damage.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government committed to bear all medical expenses of the toddler who could not survive the outcome of alleged medical negligence. The issue was also referred to the Sindh Health Care commission.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his media adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab offered their condolences to the bereaved parents.