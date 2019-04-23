close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
April 23, 2019

NA observes one minute silence for SL victims

Top Story

A
APP
April 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday observed one minute silence in memory of the victims who were killed in Sri Lanka blasts the other day.The House also offered Fateha for the departed souls of those martyred in two separate attacks in different parts of Balochistan recently.

Later, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting the house proceedings in the absence of speaker and deputy speaker. The panel comprised MNAs Tahir Sadiq, Jaffer Khan Leghari, Khurram Dastgir, Attaullah, Naveed Qamar and Asad Mehmood.The panel was formed as per section 13(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of National Assembly, 2007.

