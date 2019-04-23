Eight Britons killed in the blasts, says Sri Lankan envoy

LONDON: Sri Lankan High Commissioner to the UK, Manisha Gunasekera, said eight British nationals were killed in the attacks.

“As of now I think there is information on eight nationals who have lost their lives and the other numbers are of other nationals,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. Gunasekera said the investigations were moving “very swiftly” but warned against taking a “linear view” on the motive of the attacks.

She said: “This cuts across the ethnic and religious dimensions... it’s very difficult to see who has been targeted. It appears as if the entirety of Sri Lanka has been targeted as well as the unity and coexistence that Sri Lankans have attempted so hard to safeguard over the years.”

The Queen has offered her condolences to the president of Sri Lanka in the wake of the Easter Sunday terror attack. She said on Monday: “Prince Philip and I were deeply saddened to learn of the attacks inSri Lanka yesterday and send our condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives.

“I pay tribute to the medical and emergency services who are providing support to those who have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with all Sri Lankans at this difficult time.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have offered their condolences to the people of Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The couple said in a statement: “We have been deeply saddened to learn of the devastating attacks in Sri Lanka this Easter Sunday. Senseless acts like these in places that people would expect to be at their safest are truly horrifying.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives, to the Christian community, and to the people of Sri Lanka at this tragic time. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.”

Commonwealth secretary general Patricia Scotland has called on the Commonwealth nations to support Sri Lanka following Sunday’s wave of terror attacks.

In a statement issued on Monday, she said: “On behalf of the Commonwealth family of 53 nations I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the government and the people of Sri Lanka.

“The quick response from the government, police, military and other essential services should be commended, and I call on Commonwealth countries to offer all possible assistance to aid recovery efforts and investigations into the perpetrators behind these heinous attacks.”

She added: “Terror attacks such as these will not deter us but will make our family of nations even more determined to work together for greater peace and understanding.

“On behalf of the Commonwealth family, I reaffirm our solidarity and support to the government and people of Sri Lanka during this terrible time.”

The Muslim Association of Britain (MAB) has condemned the Easter Sunday terror attacks in Sri Lanka that left almost 300 people dead. MAB said on Monday: “Today is a day of great sorrow for all of us. The blatant targeting of churches, and when they are at their fullest, is appalling and horrific.

“We echo the calls of our brothers and sisters in the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka (MCSL) who, as well as providing assistance on the ground, have asked for a swift comprehensive inquiry to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.”

Mab’s president, Anas Altikriti, added: “We express our deepest condolences to the victims and their families during this incredibly difficult time, and to the entire Christian community in Sri Lanka.”