Govt urged not to amend LG Act

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Health Engineering Workers Welfare Union staged a demonstration on Monday to protest against the proposed amendments to the Local Government Act.

Led by their provincial president Pir Gul Ali Shah, chief organizer Hameedullah Khan Jadoon, general secretary Subhan Ali and others, the protestors were carrying banners and placards. They gathered at the Peshawar Press Club. They urged the government not to amend the Local Government Act and leave the Public Health Engineering Department intact or else they would launch a province-wide protest movement if their demands were not met.