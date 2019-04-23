Performing arts festival concludes at GIK

SWABI: The talented artistes of the National College of Arts (NCA), Lahore, and various universities enthralled the audience during the three-day All Pakistan Performing Arts Festival, which concluded at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology here on Monday.

The festival was organised by the Cultural, Dramatics and Entertainment Society (CDES). The artistes of different institutions from all over the country exhibited performance skills, which were highly appreciated by academia and students, especially the latter who took a reprieve from tight semester system. The organisers said the festival was one of the great events of the GIK Institute which provided a perfect platform to the young and talented artistes of the country to perform and display the artistic skills. Famous actor Salman Pirzada was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony, well-known actress, Zoha Zuberi and others also graced the gathering. Those who failed to make an early entry into the auditorium had forced to wait in long queues and a number of them who reached late failed to watch the plays.

The Iqra University drama ‘Marionette’ was one of the outstanding plays. It was a silent play with light music. The hero fought all the odds and his role revolved around continued struggle with complete determination and concentration, finally succeeding to bring the desired change in the society in the best interest of humanity.

‘Qurbani’ was the play of Bahuddin Zakariyah University. It was a story of a soldier who sacrificed his wishes for his young daughter, upholding the spirit of patriotism while setting an example of bravery and love with the motherland. Similarly, there were also some other marvelous plays. However, the performance of NCA performers was remarkable and the audience gave them a standing ovation on several occasions. At the end of all plays and other performances comedy of the GIK Institute students brought laughter to the entire auditorium.

The parody of the various actors and actresses was enjoyed by the audience. Speaking at prize awarding ceremony, Salman Pirzada said the plays he watched had made it clear that there was no dearth of talent in the country, the young artistes needed a perfect platform. He said that the universities had produced several talented artistes and the festival had provided them with a platform to learn from each other.