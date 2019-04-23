Youth pledges to take care of nature, protect habitats

Islamabad: The students and teachers of Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate), F-7/2 and the common citizens pledged on the Earth Day to take care of the environment around them and to put every effort to make the planet earth a better and greener place to live in.

The event was organised by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) with the support of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Islamabad Devcom centennial Leo Club (IDCLC), Tops and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) here on Monday to mark the Earth Day – the April 22.

The students, teachers and other participants of the ceremony pledged to protect the nature and natural resources around them; they will reduce their consumption of all sorts; not litter and will managing their domestic solid waste. They will not only save trees but also plant more saplings of plants and will also promote sustainable eco-tourism. They also promised to conserve water and protect water reservoirs, lakes and natural streams from pollution and by managing their domestic sewage.

The Earth Care Pledge was administered by the MCI Deputy Mayor Zeeshan Naqvi who was the guest of honour on the occasion. He also distributed certificates of participation among the contestants of the art competition. The students and other participants also planted saplings of plants donated by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad. Students from different colleges also participated in the live painting competition on the theme ‘Save Earth – Save Nature – Save Life’.

Speaking on the occasion, the MCI Deputy Mayor Zeeshan Naqvi said youth could play effective role in maintaining the green nature of the capital city. The MCI, he said, has taken up task to make the city more comfortable place for lively living for the citizens. However, the increasing stress on the resources of the city making it difficult of the MCI to cope up with the challenges. The federal government needs to pool more resources to make the local democratic system to work more effectively.

Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed said kicking off the Earth Care Pledge aimed at ensuring definite environment friendly practices by the common citizens. The Earth Care Pledge shall be taken up like a movement in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with the support of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and more than 400,000 students would be engaged in it. “We need to take citizens on board with promise to take care of the part of earth around them. That is only way to protect the nature and reduce the environmental challenges”, he said.

Dr Bilqees Nabbi, the principal of the college, said their students are always supported by the college for their environmental conservation initiatives. The Environment Society of the college often takes plantation and clean up drives. The IDCLC president Haares Munir was the view that every educational institution shall have a social action programme to vigorously engage the youth in outbound activities. The knowledge and performance of every student be measured and graded accordingly. It would enhance the active citizenry in our society resulting sharp decline in the environmental issues around us.