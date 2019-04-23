close
April 23, 2019

PRCS marks Earth Day

Islamabad

 
April 23, 2019

APP

Islamabad: Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in collaboration with German Red Cross on Monday arranged a day-long event with theme of ''Protect Our Species'' to celebrate International Earth Day.

Participants from different universities attended the event and give presentation about "how we can make our environment clean and green".

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary General PRCS Khaild Bin Majeed said that there was a dire need to protect the planet and preserve its environment. He said "due to various human activities, we can see the global destruction and rapid reduction of plant and wildlife populations resulting in climate change, deforestation, habitat loss, trafficking and poaching, unsustainable agriculture, pollution and pesticides". -

