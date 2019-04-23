FDE plans plantation, waste management drive

Islamabad: The WaterAid, a UK charity organisation, in collaboration with the Federal Directorate of Education is set to initiate project to showcase the Clean and Green Pakistan Movement's (CGPM) component i.e. plantation, solid waste management, liquid waste management, hygiene, sanitation and toilet management under the CGPM in 423 public sector schools and colleges of Islamabad by mobilising the existing operations and mechanism through ME management and supported by behavior change communication approach. The project will be implemented through training of the WASH mentors which cascade these training in allocated schools and colleges working under FDE.

It will further lead by WASH monitors and clubs in support with WASH mentors, who will be trained on solid waste management, water conservation, toilet management and school environment improvement.

The Wash monitors will total 102. According to the details, the first batch will have 33 Wash monitors including 15 from Urban I and 18 from Bhara Kahu and will undergo training at IMCG, G-6/1-4 on April 23.