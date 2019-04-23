Fireworks, aerial firing not to be allowed in capital: IGP

Islamabad

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan chaired a high-level meeting at Central Police Office on Monday.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Headquarter) Sarfraz Ahmad Falki, DIG (Operations), Waqar ud din Syed, SSP (Logistic), Irfan Tariq, SSP (Security division), Muhammad Suleman AIG (Operations) Dr Sardar Ghias Gul, SP (Special Branch), Zubair Ahmad Sheikh Additional SP and all zonal SPs.

IGP Islamabad presided over a high level meeting in the back drop of recent terror incident occurred in Sri Lanka. The IGP directed DIG Operations to chalk out comprehensive strategy to provide foolproof security to the minorities in general, while Christian community in particular. In addition to that the IGP took a serious notice of Arial firing/fireworks taking place at various wedding/marquees in the jurisdiction of Islamabad.

The IGP while giving directions to DIG Operations said “In future concerned zonal SP, SDPO and SHO will be held responsible”. The IGP further directed DIG Ops to get a certificate from the owner of the marquees and wedding halls to ensure no Arial firing or firework will take place. In case of non-compliance legal proceedings will be initiated against the organizers of wedding including the owners of wedding halls/marquees.

The IGP directed DIG Operations to get this report on daily bases through zonal SPs. The IGP Islamabad on the murder of the Chinese National took a detailed briefing from SP Investigation, SP City and concerned Homicide Inspector and SHO. The IGP constituted special investigation team headed by SP Investigation and directed them to trace this case as a litmus test within three days.

Furthermore the IGP directed DIG Operations to kick start open katchehries through zonal SPs on daily basis. He further directed DIG Operations and zonal SPs to vigorously continue the ongoing campaign against drugs and land mafia through continuous search and combing operations. In the backdrop of recent terror incident in Sri Lanka the IGP directed DIG Operations to prepare a comprehensive patrolling plan including night patrolling in order to thwart any untoward incident.