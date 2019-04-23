Maid found dead in swimming pool of house

LAHORE: An 11-year-old maid was recovered dead from the swimming pool of a house in the Faial Town police limits on Monday.

The victim identified as Hina worked at a home in K-Block, Faisal Town. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidences. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the victim had drowned accidentally or she was pushed into the pool. During the initial investigations, Salman, the maternal uncle of the victim girl, has confessed to his crime. He had thrown her body in the pool after killing her. It’s being suspected that the accused person had killed her after rape. The medical report would help ascertain the cause of death. Police removed the body to morgue and took two suspects into custody.

ARRESTED: Defence-B police have arrested the accused persons involved in the abduction and torture of a hotel waiter in H-Block market on Monday. Police have also recovered the victim and took illegal weapons into custody. The victim Sajjad Butt was subjected to torture by the security guards of one Suhail, a resident of 17/5 Phase-II Defence. The manager of a hotel told police that the accused persons had subjected the victim to torture and later took him to the house of Suhail where he was once against thrashed with kicks and punches. Police reached the scene and recovered the victim.

Meanwhile, the proclaimed offenders subjected a raiding team of Liaqatabad police to torture, locked them in a room, looted cash and fled the scene. A case has been registered against the accused persons identified as Faryad and Haroon. A police team led by TASI Qaidar Jan and TASI Furqan had raided the house along with other cops.

INJURED DIES: A man, who had sustained injuries due to the firing of a police constable at a wedding ceremony in Mughalpura, died in hospital on Monday.

The victim’s family and friends blocked the main road and protested against police. They demanded dismissal of the constable from service and stern legal action against him for justice. The victim has been identified as Faisal. The victim’s family blocked GT Road from both side near Co-op Store which resulted into severe traffic jam for over two hours. Police high-ups reached the scene and assured the protesters of justice following which they dispersed.

crackdown: Sadar Division police in a crackdown against the criminals arrested 122 criminals and recovered 19 pistols, one rifle, six guns, 124 bullets, more than 06kg charas and 160-litre liquor. SP Sadar Division Syed Ali had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Sadar Division Police busted gangs and arrested 25 members along with recoveries worth Rs270,000 from them. Moreover, 23 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested. Sadar Division Police also arrested 16 criminals for violating Rental, Bagging and Loudspeaker Acts.

cylinder explosion: Three students of a private university sustained burns when a gas cylinder at a French fries shop exploded opposite the university on Defence Road here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to Jinnah Hospital. They have been identified as Maheem, 19, daughter of Riaz, Momina, 19, daughter of Aftab and Sania, 18, daughter of Tanvir.

In another incident, a gas cylinder exploded at a shop near Chiragh Park Kasurpura. Umair, 18, son of Akhtar Gul, received burns. He was shifted to Mayo Hospital.

Notice: Punjab IG Arif Nawaz Khan took notice of the incident of alleged rape and murder of a girl. After the notice taken by the IG, Narowal police arrested all culprits involved in the incident.