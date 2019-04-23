CM approves LDA City Phase-I project: Buzdar orders implementation of recruitment quota of special persons

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over the governing body meeting of Lahore Ring Road Authority here Monday in which LDA City Phase-I project was approved and it was decided that the plotting work will be completed in eight months.

He directed to fully implement the recruitment quota of special persons and the meeting also decided to digitalise the file system. Three bus terminals will be established through public-private partnership in the provincial metropolis and the chief minister directed to constitute a committee for hiring consultant for Lahore Division master plan-2040 and other issues.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that repair and maintenance of roads under the control of LDA should be completed on priority basis and the task of devising rules and regulations for constructing high-rise buildings in the city should be completed soon.

The chief minister was told that a consultative committee would be constituted for formulating policies for planning the high-rises. The proposal of excluding other districts from the LDA jurisdiction was also deliberated upon. The chief minister directed that special attention should be paid to the beautification of entry and exit points of the city and the traffic jam points at the entry roads of the city should be identified. He said that necessary steps should be made for uninterrupted flow of traffic at entry points and practical measures should be adopted instead of paperwork. Any delay in public welfare projects will not be tolerated, he added.

He said that installation of signs at various roads should be completed early. He was told that steps were being taken to uplift the business centres of the city and roads were being widened to ease access to market places. The meeting was told that trained staff would be deputed for fire fighting in the markets and awareness campaign was being launched for creating awareness about the cleanliness and beautification of market places.