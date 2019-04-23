PTI parliamentary party reposes trust in Buzdar

LAHORE: The parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, held under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Monday, reposed its complete trust in the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The parliamentarians expressed their full confidence by standing on their seats. Various members said that they are with Usman Buzdar adding that they are the lieutenants of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

We will be standing beside you in the journey of public service, they said. Usman Buzdar is a good chief minister who listens to all with patience. A chief minister like him is our luck, they said.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that he considered his post a special benevolence of Almighty Allah. Prime Minister Imran Khan and you have elected me as the chief minister and the post was meant for public service. Record legislation has been made in a short span of time in Punjab Assembly and I pay tribute to all of you on taking part in the process of legislation, he said. Usman Buzdar said he is personally monitoring the situation by visiting different districts. A new local governments system is being introduced in Punjab which will depict the sentiments of the people and people will be fully empowered. He said a new change will occur in Punjab with the launch of new LG system and status quo will come to an end. By the grace of Almighty Allah, we succeeded earlier and would succeed now as well. I have taken the responsibility of public service and the journey of public service will be continued along with meetings with the assembly members. He said that common man would be given relief in Ramazan and ministers and secretaries would visit Ramazan bazaars.

Similarly, the indiscriminate operation against squatters will continue. He said that survey of rain-affected areas was in progress and every possible help would be extended to farmers after the survey. Your honour is my respect and those who indulged in corruption would not stay on their posts because the government had adopted zero-tolerance against corruption.

The chief minister said that committee had been constituted for forming new districts and tehsils and assembly members would also be consulted in this regard. A separate meeting with the assembly members of every district would also be held, he said. Provincial Minister Raja Basharat said that the PTI government had prominently worked for legislation and assembly members should take an active part in the legislation process.

Political affairs, strategy for Punjab Assembly session and other important matters also came under discussion. The meeting also offered Fateha for the departed soul of Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar, father of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, and father of Ahmed Ali Dareshak MPA. The meeting extended good wishes to MPA Zehra Naqvi and prayed for her early recovery.