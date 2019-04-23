close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 23, 2019

Antiquated education

Newspost

 
April 23, 2019

A few days ago, there were reports that the Computer Science textbook for 9th class of the Sindh Textbook Board is about 20 years dated. In today’s world, when the young need to be aware of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data and Data Analytics, this textbook is still teaching about Windows 98 and NT, Floppy and CD drives.

Many other subject textbooks are also this dated. This world is moving so fast towards technology and new innovation that every second something new is being discovered but regretfully we are going in reverse gear rather than towards the competing world. Our younger generation needs to be taught about new technology. This is a serious matter and government officials, especially Syed Sardar Ahmed Shah, the young and energetic education minister of Sindh, should take immediate steps to design new syllabus and revise all such woefully antique books.

Shahzeb Mahesar

Sukkur

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost