Antiquated education

A few days ago, there were reports that the Computer Science textbook for 9th class of the Sindh Textbook Board is about 20 years dated. In today’s world, when the young need to be aware of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data and Data Analytics, this textbook is still teaching about Windows 98 and NT, Floppy and CD drives.

Many other subject textbooks are also this dated. This world is moving so fast towards technology and new innovation that every second something new is being discovered but regretfully we are going in reverse gear rather than towards the competing world. Our younger generation needs to be taught about new technology. This is a serious matter and government officials, especially Syed Sardar Ahmed Shah, the young and energetic education minister of Sindh, should take immediate steps to design new syllabus and revise all such woefully antique books.

Shahzeb Mahesar

Sukkur