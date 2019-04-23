Climate change

Climate change is coming faster than our response. Pakistan is in the top ten countries which are most affected by climate change. Industrial waste and air pollution is destroying the environment of the country rapidly. The condition of Pakistan’s coastal belt, especially near Karachi, is in the worst condition due to the direct inflow of waste into the sea.

The concerned departments of the federal government and Sindh are requested to take necessary steps towards countering climate change, and create awareness among the masses regarding climate change.

Abdul Khalique

Panhyar